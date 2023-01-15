Bihar: Minor girl who resisted rape shot dead in Rohtas; one held

A minor girl was shot dead in Siavak Bathan village in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Saturday night, police said.

According to the police, two minor girls, both sisters, were visiting her ailing father who stays in an outhouse situated a short distance from their home, when they were abducted on the road and taken to a nearby bush by two passersby.

Police said that duo allegedly tried to rape the girls but one of them freed herself and raised an alarm. However, the criminals allegedly shot the other girl and fled from the spot by the time villagers reached to help, said police. The victim died on the way while being taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Also Read: 3 killed as car falls into canal in Hisar’s Hansi

Police said that on the complaint of the victim’s cousin brother, they identified the accused persons as Rajiv Kumar Yadav of Dahiyad village and Vishal Kumar. While Yadav alias Lakdiya was arrested, raids are being carried out to nab the second accused Kumar, informed Sasaram Santosh Rai, sub-divisional officer.

“We are verifying the age of the victim. Once we do it, we will put other charges as per need,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, a case was registered under section 302 and arms act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against both the accused persons.

According to the police the first accused allegedly was in love with the victim and visited her village regularly.