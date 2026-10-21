Woman, daughter-in-law electrocuted to death by snapped power cable in Ghaziabad

Two women of a family died of electrocution and another suffered injuries after they allegedly came in contact with a power cable in the fields near Raj Nagar Extension on Tuesday morning, police said.

The three women had gone to the fields and were plucking radish when they came in contact with a snapped electricity wire that fell from a pole. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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According to police, Satyawati Singh (50), her daughter-in-law Ruby Singh (20), and daughter Devshri Singh (18) had gone to the fields for farming near Migson high-rise and were collecting vegetables when the incident happened around 6am.

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“The three women had gone to the fields and were plucking radish when they came in contact with a snapped electricity wire that fell from a pole. Their family then took them to the hospital, where Satyawati and Ruby were declared dead and the 18-year-old is currently undergoing treatment,” Ziauddin Ahmad, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Nandgram Circle, said.

Rinku Singh, Satyawati’s nephew, said Ruby first came in contact with the wire and fell down. “Hearing her cry, her mother-in-law ran to save her, but she also got electrocuted. Satyawati’s daughter also ran to save them, but she suffered an electric shock and fell down. Some locals working in the field rushed to save them. A man tore off his shirt and wrapped it around the 18-year-old and got her detached from the cable,” the nephew added.

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{{^usCountry}} Rinku said that within the next 30 minutes of the incident, officials from the electricity department arrived and got the snapped cable rectified. He said the family will file a complaint after the autopsy is done. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rinku said that within the next 30 minutes of the incident, officials from the electricity department arrived and got the snapped cable rectified. He said the family will file a complaint after the autopsy is done. {{/usCountry}}

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“I recorded video of the repair work, though they were objecting to shooting the video,” he added.

The ACP also confirmed that the electricity department officials arrived after the incident and “got the snapped cable repaired”.

Brijesh Kumar, chief engineer (zone III) of the PVVNL, said, “I have sought a detailed report into the incident.”

Sandip Kumar Singh, PVVNL’s executive engineer of the area, told HT that a low tension electricity cable got snapped due to a dumper truck that was working for a road construction project.

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“Ghaziabad development authority’s (GDA’s ) contractor is constructing a road near the incident site. The LT wire got snapped due to a dumper truck Monday night, locals told us. The cable was repaired upon information of the incident and the electricity line is already proposed for shifting,” the officer added.

In response, Vivek Kumar Mishra, secretary of GDA, said the road project has already completed.

“The road project is already complete, and black topping has also been done. We will get the issue checked with our local officers and revert,” Mishra added.