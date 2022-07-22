Yeida allots 37 plots for Medical Devices Park

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) allotted 37 plots of its Medical Device park to successful applicants via lucky draw on Friday. The project will be developed in Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway near the Noida International Airport site at Jewar.

A total of 173 companies applied for 136 plots sized 1000 square metres, 2100 square metres and 4000 square metres. However, following a detailed scrutiny conducted by the authority’s technical team, only 39 companies qualified. The selected companies manufacture medical machines and equipment. The Yeida opened the scheme for applications on May 23, 2022, with a deadline for July 7, 2022.

“To maintain transparency and accountability, we recorded the entire allotment proceedings and streamed it live on Facebook and YouTube. The Medical Device Park will give boost the manufacturing sector in this region and create jobs for locals,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

According to the authority, it will receive ₹556 crore in investment for these allotments. Additionally, Yeida will get ₹50.08 crore revenue from selling land to these 37 companies.

There are four categories of companies which got plots under this scheme. Category one companies deal in cancer care and radiotherapy medical devices, while category two companies manufacture radiology and imaging medical devices (both ionizing and non-ionizing radiation products), and nuclear imaging devices. Companies which fall under category four deal in aesthetics and cardio-respiratory medical devices, including catheters of cardio respiratory category and renal care medical devices, and companies under category for are into implants including implantable electronic devices, officials informed.

Total 11 companies were alloted plots sized 1000 square metres, 21 companies were allotted plots sized 2100 square metres, and five companies were allotted plots sized 4000 square metres.

Yeida will allot the remaining plots in its next scheme to be launched soon. “We want companies with adequate financial stretch, experience and technical qualification of manufacturing medical devices which is why many firms were rejected in this scheme,” said Singh.

