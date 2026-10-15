Yeida to hire agency for civic and infra projects’ quality checks

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development authority (Yeida) on Wednesday said it has decided to appoint an independent agency to conduct third-party quality checks of its civic and infrastructure projects in terms of regular, surprise and stage-wise inspections.

The step aims to identify construction defects and prevent substandard work, officials said. (HT Archive)

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The step aims to identify construction defects and prevent substandard work, officials said.

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“The agency will check construction material, workmanship and compliance with approved specifications to detect deficiencies during construction, reduce rework and avoid costly repairs,” said Rajesh Kumar, additional chief executive officer (ACEO) of Yeida, in a statement.

The Authority on Wednesday issued a request for proposal (RFP) to engage the agency.

The selected agency will collect material samples, coordinate laboratory tests, verify results and submit inspection reports detailing deficiencies and recommending corrective measures. It will also track action taken by contractors and executing agencies until the issues are resolved or the Authority decides otherwise, officials said.

Inspection records will be maintained digitally, with geo-tagged photographs, timestamps and unique report identification numbers. Critical quality deficiencies must be reported to the chief executive officer (CEO) and additional chief executive officer (ACEO) within 24 hours, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Agency will report directly to the CEO, and the ACEO, while contractors and executing agencies will retain responsibility for the quality of their work, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Agency will report directly to the CEO, and the ACEO, while contractors and executing agencies will retain responsibility for the quality of their work, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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The bids can be submitted till October 27 till 5pm, and these are scheduled to be opened on October 29.

With the Noida International Airport having commenced operations on June 15 and international flights likely to begin this December, construction activity in Yeida area is expected to accelerate, making quality checks of infrastructure projects increasingly important, officials said.

The project work will cover roads, drainage systems, sewerage networks, water supply infrastructure, buildings, electrical works, horticulture, landscaping and rural development projects, officials said.

Yeida said the agency would inspect road and pavement works, including earthwork, bituminous layers, concrete pavements, shoulders, footpaths, cycle tracks, paver blocks, road markings, service roads and road restoration works.

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It will also assess stormwater and RCC drains, sewer lines, manholes, chambers, service connections and civil components of pumping facilities and submit reports to the Authority, officials said.

The scope will extend to civil, structural and building works, including foundations, RCC structures, masonry, plastering, flooring, roofing, waterproofing, finishing and retaining structures.

Public buildings, commercial complexes, residential and industrial buildings, institutional buildings and other allied structures will also be covered, the officials added.