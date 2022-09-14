Yeida to soon start acquiring 1,500ha for planned development around Jewar airport
Currently, Yeida needs 1,000 acres to develop an electronic city in Sector 10, in close proximity to the Jewar airport as foreign investors want to set up electronic goods manufacturing units there
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will soon start acquiring land for the planned development around the international greenfield airport in Jewar, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. In all, the authority plans to acquire around 20,000 hectares for future development along the 165km Yamuna Expressway and Jewar airport.
To begin with, Yeida is planning to acquire at least 1,500 hectares in the current financial year (2022-23) and has set aside a sum of ₹2,000 crore for the purpose. In the following three or four years, it will acquire at least 20,000 hectares for developing industrial, residential, institutional and commercial projects.
“We will acquire the land from farmers, via direct purchase from land owners, wherever possible,and will seek the help of the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration to acquire the remaining land using the provisions of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.
Currently, Yeida has its main office in Greater Noida’s Sector Omega 1.
In 2001, the Uttar Pradesh government had established Yeida with an aim to develop the urban area along the 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. Now, Yeida is expanding its urban area and also its manpower and offices as the international airport is being built along the Yamuna Expressway and the project is expected to fuel a demand for land in this region, said officials.
In August, Yeida announced that it will develop at least 58,397 hectares of urban area along the Yamuna Expressway, making it an urban hub that is three times bigger than Noida. It currently has projects planned on 16,000 hectares along the expressway, officials said.
“We need more land for different projects and will acquire for the purpose,” said Singh.
