: Statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and other social reformers installed at public places across Prayagraj district are set to get a makeover, with ₹12 crore allocated for their protection, strengthening and beautification under the Dr BR Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana.

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Prayagraj (For representation only)

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Under the first phase of the scheme, 10 statue sites will be selected from each of the district’s 12 assembly constituencies. Across Uttar Pradesh, the state government has earmarked ₹403 crore for the development of 4,030 such sites in all 403 assembly constituencies, with an average allocation of ₹10 lakh for each site. However, the maximum expenditure allowed for a single site has been fixed at ₹40 lakh, depending on its requirements, district officials said.

District social welfare officer Ramashankar Patel said implementing agencies had been identified and proposals had been sought from elected representatives for selecting the sites. “Proposals have been sought from representatives of all 12 assembly constituencies, but the required number of proposals has not yet been received,” Patel said.

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{{^usCountry}} The scheme covers not only statues of Dr BR Ambedkar but also memorials and statues of Sant Ravidas, Sant Kabir, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Maharishi Valmiki. The facelift work will include construction of protective roofing, boundary walls, steel steps with railings, finishing work, greenery and lighting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scheme covers not only statues of Dr BR Ambedkar but also memorials and statues of Sant Ravidas, Sant Kabir, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Maharishi Valmiki. The facelift work will include construction of protective roofing, boundary walls, steel steps with railings, finishing work, greenery and lighting. {{/usCountry}}

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Information boards measuring 3x2.5 feet will also be installed, carrying the name and a brief history of the personality. Provision has also been made to replace old or damaged statues with new marble statues, subject to prescribed norms. Officials said the works have been targeted for completion by December 2026.