14 cm giant kidney stone successfully removed at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj

A rare and complex surgery was successfully performed in the Urology Department of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH), Prayagraj, wherein a massive 14 cm kidney stone—perhaps the world’s largest till date—was removed on February 21. A team headed by Dr Dilip Chaurasia successfully carried out the four-hour surgery. (File photo)

This achievement at the associate hospital of MLN Medical College, Prayagraj is being considered highly significant in the medical field, as in most cases involving such large stones, the removal of the kidney becomes necessary. However, the expert team of doctors at the hospital successfully completed this complex surgery without causing any damage to the kidney, claimed Dr Santosh Singh, the media in-charge of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College.

The patient, a 42-year-old man from Mirzapur, had been suffering from severe abdominal pain and urinary issues for the past eight months. He consulted several hospitals, but due to the large size of the stone, most doctors recommended kidney removal. Finally, he sought consultation at the Urology Department of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, Prayagraj, where a detailed examination was conducted, shared Dr Singh.

It was found that he had a massive 14 cm stone in his kidney, which could be one of the largest kidney stones ever removed worldwide. Additionally, multiple smaller stones were also present in the urinary tract. This condition was highly complicated, as the kidney continued to function despite such a large stone which is considered unusual, he said.

A team headed by Dr Dilip Chaurasia, the professor and head of MLNMC’s Urology department, in collaboration with nephrologists, anaesthetists, and other specialists, successfully carried out the four-hour surgery.

The surgical team included Dr Shirish Mishra, Dr Deepak Gupta, and Dr Archit Sabharwal. The surgery was extremely complex, as removing such a large stone while preserving the kidney posed a major challenge. Using the split-open technique, the stone was completely extracted, and the smaller stones were also removed to prevent future complications, said Prof Dilip Chaurasia.

According to Dr Chaurasia, this could potentially be one of the largest kidney stones ever removed worldwide. Previously, in 2004, Dr Hemendra Shah in Mumbai had removed a 13 cm kidney stone while a 13.372 cm kidney stone was removed at Colombo Army Hospital in 2023. Now, this remarkable achievement by the doctors of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, Prayagraj, could be recognised at an international level, he said.

After the surgery, the patient was kept under observation for two days and has now been shifted to a general ward. A temporary drainage tube was placed through the abdomen, which will be removed in three days. The patient is in stable condition and is being monitored regularly. He is expected to be discharged soon and should recover fully, Dr Chaurasia said.

Kidney stones consist of solid pieces of material that crystallize in the kidney, ureters or bladder due to genetic and environmental factors.