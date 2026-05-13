14 Kheri cops suspended for absence from work without info

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Kheri Dr Khyati Garg has suspended 14 policemen with immediate effect, taking cognisance of unauthorised prolonged absence from duties. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The SSP also ordered a probe following the suspension of the 14 cops to enquire into their prolonged absence.

The 14 suspended personnel include four head constables, eight constables, one sweeper and a follower were posted at various police stations across the district, reserve police lines and in UP-112 service, a release from the police department quoted the SSP as saying.

The SSP said indiscipline and negligence in discharge of duties will not be tolerated at all.

Meanwhile, Kheri police facilitated 16 victims of serious crimes against women to receive a financial grant of ₹48 lakh under the Rani Lakshmibai Women and Child Honour Fund Scheme.

According to the SSP, in a humanitarian approach, Kheri police simplified documentation and expedited proposals to ensure the affected persons were provided prompt assistance besides justice.

She added the economic assistance cell worked closely with victims to complete the formalities so as to provide relief at the earliest.

DEO KANT PANDEY