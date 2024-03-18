 14-year-old Chhattisgarh boy rapes, kills 3-year-old girl in Bilaspur: Police - Hindustan Times
14-year-old Chhattisgarh boy rapes, kills 3-year-old girl in Bilaspur: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2024 09:53 PM IST

The girl’s mother rushed to the teenager’s house and found her daughter bleeding profusely. The girl died before reaching the hospital

RAIPUR: A 14-year-old boy has been detained on charges of sexually assaulting and killing a three-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, police said on Monday.

The teenager’s uncle has been arrested for allegedly destroying evidence and misleading the police (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bilaspur superintendent of police (SP) Rajnesh Singh said the incident took place in Sirgitti on Sunday evening.

“The girl was playing near her house while her father was out on some work. When her mother started searching, a neighbour told her that the 14-year-old and the girl were seen going towards a toilet in his house,” the SP said.

She rushed to the teenager’s house and kept knocking on the door till he opened it. The girl was found profusely bleeding.

“The child was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. We detained the boy and lodged a case of murder. The postmortem conducted on Monday revealed injuries to her private parts and nail and bite marks on her body,” the SP said.

“We have detained the boy and arrested his uncle,” the police officer said, adding that the uncle was charged with causing the disappearance of evidence to shield an offender,

