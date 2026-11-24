The state government has sanctioned 1,507 posts of principals, headmasters and teachers for 163 newly established government secondary schools under the Chief Minister’s announcement, Samagra Shiksha and Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

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The Governor has approved the education directorate’s proposal dated May 25, officials informed.

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According to an order issued by Secretary (Government) Kinjal Singh on November 13, the sanctioned posts include 42 principals in government intermediate colleges, 121 headmasters, 420 lecturers and 924 assistant teachers (LT grade).

The government has also approved 174 junior assistant posts.

Recruitment for 50% of the principal and lecturer posts, 45% of the headmaster posts and all assistant teacher posts will be conducted through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The 174 junior assistants will be recruited through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, the official conveyed.

1,810 posts sanctioned in August

Earlier, the state government had sanctioned 1,810 regular posts in 126 government secondary schools under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram through an order issued on August 10.

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{{^usCountry}} The posts included 68 principals, 58 headmasters, 680 lecturers, 819 LT grade teachers and 185 junior assistants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The posts included 68 principals, 58 headmasters, 680 lecturers, 819 LT grade teachers and 185 junior assistants. {{/usCountry}}

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