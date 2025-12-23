A joint team of Jitna police, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and agriculture department officials seized 1,970 bags of urea during raids conducted in two villages along the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar’s East Champaran district around midnight on Monday, officials said. 1,970 bags of urea seized in East Champaran

Sikarahana Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Uday Shankar said the action followed a tip-off. The joint team raided six locations—five in Reganiya village and one in Agawa village—under the jurisdiction of Jitna police station late on Monday night.

“The seizure includes 1,970 bags of urea stored in godowns at different locations. Preliminary investigation suggests the consignment was stockpiled for smuggling into Nepal,” the SDPO said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Of the total seizure, 80 bags were recovered from Agawa village, while the remaining 1,890 bags were seized from Reganiya.

“We are trying to ascertain the source of the consignment, and efforts are on to establish both forward and backward linkages,” Shankar said.

The seizure is the latest in a series of fertiliser recoveries in the region, raising concerns over black marketing and cross-border smuggling that could adversely affect farmers’ access to essential agricultural inputs.

Earlier, on August 20, Govindpur police booked a sales manager of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) for the alleged misappropriation of fertiliser meant for distribution to farmers in East Champaran district. On August 25, 113 bags of IFFCO urea were seized from Kataha village near Kumari Devi Chowk under Muffasil police station in Motihari.

In July, 16 bags of urea were seized while being smuggled into Nepal following a clash between smugglers and SSB personnel at Brahm Seema Chowki near Agarwa along the Indo-Nepal border.