The 39th anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots marks a significant milestone for families that moved to Punjab and other states but continued to fight for justice. 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Compensation still a dream but a sense of closure for victim families as SIT makes arrests

For the first time since the tragic events unfolded, a sense of closure has begun to emerge following 44 arrests by the Special Investigation Team after three yearlong investigations in 2022.

While these arrests have provided a semblance of justice, the issue of compensation for the affected families still remains. Many within the community are doubtful if a resolution is possible within their lifetime.

“Earlier, not even a single arrest was made in 1200 cases that were filed in Kanpur; not even in 40 heinous crimes that involved burning families alive, looting, rioting and so on,” said Sardar Mohkam Singh who all these years fought for justice.

“But now, at least, a few families have got some sense of closure after these arrests after those responsible for killing their loved ones are behind the bars and face the law,” he said.

Guru Dayal Singh who lives with his family in Punjab said he rushed to Gurudwara with his family to thank the Lord after the five men, who led the marauding crowd to his house in Nirala Nagar and killed all, were arrested.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots broke out after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards. Thousands of Sikhs were killed in the riots in which Delhi was the worst hit city followed by Kanpur.

During three years of probe, the SIT identified 92 accused allegedly involved in murder, rioting, arson and loot in 11 cases of heinous crimes pertaining to riots. Verification revealed that 20 of the 92 accused had died.

The SIT gathered evidence and examined witnesses in four states: Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. As many as 135 witnesses recorded their statements under Section 164 of the CrPC before the competent magistrate in Kanpur, and helped the SIT with identification of total 72 people in connection with the 1984 riots, said DIG Balendu Bhushan Singh who led the investigation.

A total of 1,251 riots-related cases were registered in Kanpur out of which 40 of them were under heinous crimes. These 40 cases were taken up for investigation by the SIT comprising an SP-rank officer, two inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors and a former retired district judge Subhash Chandra Agarwal, who helped with the legal aspects.

Of these 40 cases, the police closed 29 by filing the final report in the court till 1988. The charge sheet was filed in 11 cases. During the trial, all the accused were acquitted for want of evidence.

Later, some Sikh bodies approached the Supreme Court, which ordered an SIT to investigate the heinous crimes. The SIT that was formed in May 2019 period was fixed for six months, but it was given six extensions.

The SIT made 44 arrests in these cases, and charged seven others who were critically ill and could not be arrested.

Kuldip Singh, chairman of Guru Singh Sabha, said the SIT could not arrest some influential people including the nephew of the then health minister. “The fact that the influential people slipped away pains us a lot,” he said. He added that the struggle and fight for justice would continue.

As for compensation the Sikh community demands that it should be disbursed as per the Kuldip-Vora package. “The high court had issued an order on the basis of this package. We have met the chief minister and attended several meetings but not much has happened,” said Kuldip Singh.

“Most of the affected families have lost hope for compensation but we still want that government should find out a solution that is agreeable to all,” he said.

