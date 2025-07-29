3 arrested for illegal arms trade linked to Arambai Tenggol in Manipur: Police

Three people were arrested for their involvement in the unlawful sale of arms and ammunition with police adding that the arrested are connected to Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group. The arrest was made after Imphal West police received credible intelligence from the 33 Assam Rifles and other officials. (Representative file photo)

The accused have been identified as Ngangom Rohit Singh (23), Thingujam Devid Singh alias Tony (28) and a juvenile, all residents of the Thangmeiband area in Imphal West district.

The trio was arrested by the Imphal West district police on Monday and later produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, which remanded them into fifteen days of judicial custody till August 11.

According to police, all three are connected to Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group that gained prominence following the outbreak of ethnic clashes in May 2023.

The arrest was made after Imphal West police received credible intelligence from the 33 Assam Rifles and people aware of the developments regarding the presence of miscreants dealing in illegal ammunition in the Khuyathong area, Imphal West.

A swift search operation was conducted by the Commando Unit of Imphal West at Thangmeiband Khuyathong Polem Leikai, where Uttam and Rohit were apprehended, said police.

From the possession of the juvenile, police recovered a mobile phone, a scooter, and a white bag containing 70 rounds of INSAS rifle ammunition. Rohit was found with a mobile phone, a wallet containing ₹240, and an Aadhaar card. Upon interrogation, both confessed to being involved in the illegal arms trade and identified Devid Singh alias Tony as their main supplier.

Following their confession, police raided Tony’s outhouse at Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai, Imphal West and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including one AK magazine loaded with 26 rounds, two empty INSAS LMG magazines, one empty INSAS rifle magazine, one empty 7.62mm SLR magazine, 67 rounds of .303 ammunition, 100 rounds of .38 ammunition, and three rounds of 7.62mm SLR ammunition.

A police official said, “Tony later surrendered at the Commando Office in Minuthong, Imphal West and reportedly admitted to having acquired weapons during the 2023 ethnic violence while serving with Arambai Tenggol Unit-18. He claimed that Meitei village volunteers, Meira Paibis, and other sympathizers provided the weapons during the peak of the unrest.”

Under interrogation, Tony revealed that he had stored the ammunition and attempted to dispose of it due to financial constraints. More alarmingly, he confessed to having distributed some of the weapons including tear gas guns and smoke bombs to police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and drivers within the Commando Unit, raising serious concerns about internal collusion.

The case of the juvenile accused has been informed to the Juvenile Justice Board, and his case will be handled separately. The other two accused Rohit and Tony were remanded to police custody until July 28, following their appearance before the chief judicial magistrate.