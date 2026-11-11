Meerut, Three wanted criminals, including a man carrying a reward of ₹25,000, were arrested in two separate police operations here, with firearms, ammunition, stolen jewellery and motorcycles recovered from them, officials said on Wednesday.

3 wanted criminals arrested in separate police encounters in UP's Meerut

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the first incident, Anas alias Bhoora, a resident of Mirzapur village in the Rohta area, was arrested in connection with thefts at two houses in Rasna village in Sarurpur, Circle Officer Ashutosh Kumar said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

He said Anas, carrying a reward of ₹25,000 announced by Rohta police, was intercepted during a cordon-and-search operation on the intervening night of November 10 and 11.

The accused allegedly fired at the police team and attempted to escape. However, during the chase, his motorcycle skidded, leaving him with an injury to his left hand, following which he was arrested, Kumar said.

Police recovered stolen jewellery, ₹22,000 in cash, a stolen motorcycle, a .315-bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges and an empty cartridge from him, he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the second incident, two wanted accused, Shivansh alias Chintu, 22, and Abhishek, 23, were arrested in connection with an attempted murder case, Circle Officer Ram Prakash said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second incident, two wanted accused, Shivansh alias Chintu, 22, and Abhishek, 23, were arrested in connection with an attempted murder case, Circle Officer Ram Prakash said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Kuldeep was allegedly assaulted and shot at in Peer Wali Gali in Indrapuram in the Partapur area on November 9. A case was registered on a complaint filed by his brother, Rohit Kasana.

Prakash said Shivansh, who was arrested on Tuesday, was taken by police on Wednesday night to an under-construction building to recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

There, he called out to his accomplice Abhishek, who was hiding inside the building, and asked him to open fire at the police team. Abhishek subsequently fired at the personnel, who escaped unhurt. Police retaliated and arrested him, the officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Two country-made pistols, live and empty cartridges, and a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime were recovered, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.