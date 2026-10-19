Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Monday said around 3,000 acres of illegal poppy cultivation had been destroyed in the state in the last one year and 467 suspected drug traffickers were arrested.

3,000 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur in a year: CM

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing the 135th Raising Day of the Manipur Police at the 1st Manipur Rifles ground here, Singh said the state government remained committed to combating illegal poppy cultivation and drug trafficking.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

"The police and other agencies are closely monitoring the situation and intensifying efforts to identify, trace and dismantle drug networks operating across the state," he said.

Singh said the state government, in coordination with security forces, had undertaken concerted efforts to restore peace and stability, adding that these sustained efforts had also encouraged the voluntary surrender of arms.

He appealed to all sections of society and political parties to appreciate good work and point out shortcomings constructively to help rectify them.

"Undue criticism would undermine the state's progress and would not contribute to restoring peace," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to modernising and strengthening the police force. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to modernising and strengthening the police force. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Paukhanmung Guite, commandant of the 1st Indian Reserve Battalion in Churachandpur, served as the parade commander at the function.

Officials said he was the first police officer from the Kuki-Zo community to serve as parade commander at a state function in Imphal since the 2023 ethnic violence.

DGP Mukesh Singh said October 19 had been celebrated as the collective Raising Day of the entire Manipur Police force since 2008.

The force had stood firm against complex challenges, from decades of counter-insurgency operations to rapidly changing societal, demographic and technological demands, he said.

The DGP said that when violence broke out in May 2023, the Manipur Police, along with the Central Armed Police Forces, the Army and the Assam Rifles, had immediately taken to the frontline to protect lives and public property.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.