6 suspected Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Six suspected Maoists including a woman cadre were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said. Bodies of Maoists are yet to be identified and search for arms and ammunition is underway. (Representative file photo)

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said that the area in the jungles of Chikurbhatti and Pusbaka villages is being searched where the encounter took place.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We had specific input about the presence of Maoists in the area. A team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were sent for an operation. The Maoists opened fire after the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of six Maoists, including a woman, were recovered from the spot,” the IG said.

Also Read: 4 suspected Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Gadchiroli: Police

The IG further said that bodies of Maoists are yet to be identified and search for arms and ammunition is underway in the jungle.

Bijapur district is in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 19.