743 organisations face blacklist after skipping Magh Mela- 2026 camps

The Prayagraj Magh Mela authority decided to blacklist 743 organisations that were allotted land and issued facility slips for the annual religious fair of Magh Mela-2026 but failed to set up camps at the venue.

Pontoons being unloaded for the construction of pontoon bridges for Magh Mela-2027 near Sangam in Prayagraj (HT)

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The move aims to ensure that land and other facilities are provided to organisations genuinely engaged in social service, public awareness and cultural activities rather than those that merely secure allotments without participating in the fair.

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The number of organisations seeking facilities witnessed a sharp rise following the publicity generated by Mahakumbh-2025. Against the usual 2,500 to 2,700 organisations that participate in the annual Magh Mela, around 7,500 organisations applied for facilities this year.

Although the authority could not accommodate all applicants, it allotted land to more than 6,000 organisations. However, physical verification during the fair, followed by an audit, revealed that 743 organisations had not set up camps despite obtaining land allotments and facility slips, officials shared.

Officials also found that several of these organisations had a history of poor participation in previous editions of the fair. The authority has now decided to exclude them from future allotments so that genuine applicants can be considered.

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{{^usCountry}} SDM (Mela) Vivek Shukla said there was little justification for reconsidering organisations that obtained facility slips but did not establish camps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SDM (Mela) Vivek Shukla said there was little justification for reconsidering organisations that obtained facility slips but did not establish camps. {{/usCountry}}

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“Organisations that take facility slips but do not set up camps have no reason to be considered again. Land and facilities will be allotted this time only to those that are genuinely active. The matter has been discussed with senior officials,” he said.

The decision is expected to help the mela administration ensure better utilisation of available land and facilities while encouraging genuine social and cultural activities during the annual religious congregation.

The Magh Mela 2027 will be held from January 14 to March 6, spanning 52 days. As per the bathing festival calendar, Makar Sankranti bathing will be held on January 14-15, Paush Purnima on January 22, Mauni Amavasya on February 6, Basant Panchami on February 11, Maghi Purnima on February 20 and Mahashivratri on March 6, 2027.

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