Sangam city is set to undergo a major urban transformation with the launch of the ambitious Aero City project, an initiative designed to drive economic growth and systematic development in the region. Modelled after the meticulously planned Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, the project aims to replace haphazard urban sprawl with a structured, efficient layout that integrates modern infrastructure with high-quality living standards.

For representation only

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The massive development will be rolled out in five distinct phases, requiring the acquisition of more than 1,000 hectares of land. According to officials, the process is already underway, with formal notifications issued for the first two phases, covering roughly 200 hectares. Subsequent stages will scale the project, with phases three and four requiring an additional 500 hectares, followed by 300 hectares for the final phase. Suraj Patel, Property Officer at the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), confirmed that land acquisition is moving forward as planned.

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The Aero City master plan prioritises clearly defined residential, commercial and industrial sectors. The proposed township will feature specialised blocks for law, healthcare and education, alongside a technology park and a literary zone. Residents and investors can expect modern urban amenities, including hospitals, banks, post offices, markets, playgrounds and a variety of hotels and restaurants. The development will also include multi-storey group housing complexes and separate residential and commercial plots. Connectivity is set to receive a significant boost, as the airport has been included in the proposed metro rail route.

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{{^usCountry}} The project is being developed under the Urban Challenge Fund, with the state government committing to bear 25 percent of the estimated costs. In June, the government released an initial installment of ₹100 crore toward the initiative. The PDA has pegged the cost of the first phase at ₹600 crore and has successfully secured the necessary funding to begin work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project is being developed under the Urban Challenge Fund, with the state government committing to bear 25 percent of the estimated costs. In June, the government released an initial installment of ₹100 crore toward the initiative. The PDA has pegged the cost of the first phase at ₹600 crore and has successfully secured the necessary funding to begin work. {{/usCountry}}

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PDA vice chairman Rishi Raj stated that local residents have been informed about the flagship project, which is expected to create significant employment opportunities for the region’s youth. With the land acquisition process currently underway, authorities are preparing to commence construction soon.