The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur, on Saturday evening suspended 12 resident doctors, including six interns, for their alleged involvement in a late-night clash with police personnel near Padaleganj under the jurisdiction of Cantt police station on September 19. The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed at a hotel in the area.

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Eight doctors have been suspended for 30 days, while the remaining four will serve a 10-day suspension following an internal inquiry into the incident.

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AIIMS media cell in-charge Dr Aroop Kumar Singh said the action was taken on the basis of a report submitted by an inquiry committee constituted by the institute administration.

The incident took place late on September 19, when a group of MBBS students from AIIMS Gorakhpur attended a birthday party at a hotel near Padaleganj in the Cantt area.

According to police officials, an argument broke out among some students after the party and allegedly escalated into a physical altercation. At around 1.30am, two constables from Cantt police station, who were passing through the area in plain clothes, intervened to defuse the situation. However, they were allegedly assaulted during the confrontation.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional police personnel were subsequently called to the spot, and eight students were taken into custody and brought to Cantt police station. The following day, preventive proceedings were initiated against them over an apprehended breach of peace. They were later granted bail by the court of the city magistrate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional police personnel were subsequently called to the spot, and eight students were taken into custody and brought to Cantt police station. The following day, preventive proceedings were initiated against them over an apprehended breach of peace. They were later granted bail by the court of the city magistrate. {{/usCountry}}

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During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from cameras installed near the scene. According to the police report, some students were allegedly seen attacking police personnel with helmets.

Taking serious note of the incident, the AIIMS administration ordered an internal inquiry. The suspension orders were issued after the committee submitted its findings, with the administration treating the alleged misconduct as a case of indiscipline.

Following the incident, the institute also tightened hostel monitoring arrangements. Students were instructed to mark their attendance with their wardens between 10 pm and 11 pm. Leaving the hostel after 11 pm without prior permission was prohibited. The parents of the students concerned were also called to the institute and informed about the disciplinary action.

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AIIMS executive director Dr Vibha Dutta said the incident had been taken seriously and that necessary measures were being introduced to maintain discipline and ensure student safety on the campus.