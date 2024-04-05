Akasa Air to begin operations from Prayagraj on May 1

There is good news for air travellers from Sangam City and nearby districts. Two new flights will start from Prayagraj airport in May which will provide air connectivity to three cities, Prayagraj airport officials said. Prayagraj Airport (HT FIle Photo)

Akasa Air has been given flight approval by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for flights to Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, they said.

Currently, there is one direct flight of Indigo each from Prayagraj to Bengaluru and Mumbai. Also, Indigo and Alliance Air both operate a flight each from Prayagraj to Delhi. While Indigo operates its flights daily, Alliance Air operates only thrice a week.

Akasa Air is all set to start flights from Prayagraj for the very first time.

As per the tentative schedule so far, the flight will come from Bengaluru to Prayagraj and from here go to Delhi. Likewise, from Delhi it will return to Prayagraj and from here fly to Bengaluru.

Currently, the proposal to run the flight seven days a week has been approved, but the status will be clear after the formal timetable is announced. Its operation will start from May 1, officials said.

Meanwhile, the flight from Mumbai will ferry passengers between the financial capital and Sangam City. Its operation will start from May 20, they added. The timetable of both flights will be released this week. This will provide great convenience to the passengers and expectedly the fare could also get reduced.

Before Mahakumbh-2025, there is a plan to get flights started from Prayagraj to 23 cities, and these new flights are being viewed as a step in that very direction, officials added.

“We are moving ahead with the preparations for Mahakumbh-2025. We will try our best to operate the maximum number of aircraft for the benefit of the passengers. The process of allotment of ticket counters and space for Akasa Air at Prayagraj airport is going on,” said Rajesh Kumar, acting director, Prayagraj Airport.