All meat and fish shops in the city to remain closed during Navratri,VNN issues order

In anticipation of the upcoming Navratri festival and the high-profile ‘Aerial Display-2026’ organised by the Indian Air Force, the Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN) has issued directives for citywide restrictions on the sale of meat and fish.

For representation only

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With Sharadiya Navratri set to begin on October 11, the VNN has ordered the closure of all meat, fish, and poultry shops across the city from October 11 through October 19.

According to veterinary and welfare officer Dr Vijay Amritraj, this measure has been implemented to respect the sentiments of devotees. Furthermore, in accordance with a resolution passed by the VNN House, these activities are prohibited within a two-kilometer radius of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Security measures for ‘Aerial Display-2026’

In addition to the festival mandates, the district administration has escalated security protocols for the ‘Aerial Display-2026,’ a ‘State Event’ scheduled to take place at Namo Ghat to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The air show is scheduled for October 22, 23, and 25, with October 26 designated as a reserve day.

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{{^usCountry}} To prioritise the safety of the participating fighter jets and eliminate the risk of bird strikes, the administration has enforced a complete ban on the sale and cutting of meat and fish within a 30-kilometer radius of Namo Ghat from October 19 to 26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To prioritise the safety of the participating fighter jets and eliminate the risk of bird strikes, the administration has enforced a complete ban on the sale and cutting of meat and fish within a 30-kilometer radius of Namo Ghat from October 19 to 26. {{/usCountry}}

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