News / Cities / Others / Amur falcons, world’s longest flying migratory birds, begin to arrive in Manipur

Amur falcons, world’s longest flying migratory birds, begin to arrive in Manipur

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 17, 2023 10:30 AM IST

The migration of Amur falcons usually arrive in many parts of north east India, including Tamenglong district, from second week of October and is likely to roost till the end of November

Amur falcons, the world’s longest travelling raptors, began to arrive in Manipur’s Tamenglong district as part of its annual routine migration.

These pigeon sized birds undertake a yearly journey covering up to 22,000km. (Sourced photo)
These pigeon sized birds undertake a yearly journey covering up to 22,000km. (Sourced photo)

“We’ve started to see the first batch of Amur falcons hovering around the sky in Tamenglong town yesterday,” a local, Jimmy Pamei said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

These pigeon sized birds undertake a yearly journey covering up to 22,000km.

The migration of Amur falcons, which are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and included under Schedule IV, usually arrive in many parts of north east India, including Tamenglong district, from second week of October and is likely to roost till the end of November.

Also Read: Manipur to conduct census of Amur falcon, world’s longest travelling raptors

For the first time, the Manipur forest department will be carrying out a census of Amur falcons in Tamenglong district where most of the birds roost.

“We have engaged a renowned NGO in the state for conducting census at the roosting sites. They will carry out the head count when the birds arrive in Tamenglong,” divisional forest officer Amandeep of Tamenglong district said.

Generally, the number of birds flocking in the district varied from one roosting site to another, he said.

At some points, over 5,000 falcons roosted while more than 50,000 were seen flocking at other roosting sites, he added.

“Once the census is conducted, we will maintain data on their (falcons) arrival,” he continued.

Both Tamenglong and Noney’s district magistrates have released an order banning the hunting, catching, killing and selling of the birds.

“This time, we are planning to tag satellite-transmitters on two healthy birds to study their migratory routes and for this purpose we have contacted Wildlife Institute of India experts,” the forest officer said.

The radio-tagging programme of Amur Falcon in Manipur’s Tamenglong was undertaken in two phases, first in 2018 and then in 2019, to conserve wildlife and also study the route of these long-distance migratory birds and the environmental patterns along the route as India is a signatory to an international agreement on conservation of migratory birds of prey.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out