Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLC Mayana Zakia Khanam quits party, joins BJP

A sitting member of Andhra Pradesh legislative council (MLC), Mayana Zakia Khanam, on Wednesday resigned from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as well as her council membership and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dealing another blow to former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mayana Zakia Khanam (right) with YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo from X)

Khanam, who is also the deputy chairperson of the legislative council, sent her resignation letter to Reddy, who is also the YSRCP president, through her personal secretary, citing personal reasons.

She also sent a separate letter to legislative council chairman Koyya Moshen Raju informing her decision.

Zakia Khanam, a prominent Muslim leader from Rayachoti in Annamayya district, was nominated as an MLC under the Governor’s quota in July 2020.

“She has been dissatisfied with the party for the last two years,” a party leader familiar with the development said.

Within minutes of her resignation, Zakia Khanam went to the BJP office in Vijayawada and met the party’s state president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari.

“I am happy that Khanam has chosen to join the BJP inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the BJP state president said, offering the Muslim leader a saffron scarf.

Praising Modi, Khanam said the prime minister was implementing equal rights for everyone.

“He is the only Prime Minister who has given confidence to Muslim women. I have joined the BJP to send a positive message from the Muslim minority community,” she said.

With her exit, the total number of MLCs who have resigned from YSRCP has risen to six. The other MLCs who have resigned from the party so far include Karri Padmasri, Pothula Sunitha, Jayamangala Venkataramana, Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy and Marri Rajasekhar.

However, the YSRCP still has the majority in the state legislative council, with 34 MLCs in the 58-member Upper House.