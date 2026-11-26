: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested 10 alleged drug smugglers from Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh and Kaimur district in Bihar for their alleged involvement in an illegal drug smuggling network, ANTF officials said on Wednesday.

. Inspector Surendra Nath Singh said that on the day of their arrest, the accused were carrying marijuana purchased from Odisha and Ranchi (For representation only) more less

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According to the police, two accused were arrested from Chandauli, while eight others were arrested from Kaimur in Bihar. ANTF police station in-charge inspector Surendra Nath Singh said the eight accused arrested from Kaimur were identified as Siddharth Shukla, Ravi Kumar Bharti, Vandan Nishad, Vandana Nishad, Kanhaiya Sahni, Pawan Sahni, Suraj Sahni and Vicky Kumar. All of them are residents of Gorakhpur.

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The two accused arrested from Chandauli were identified as Neeraj Sahni and Preeti Kumari, both residents of Gorakhpur. During their interrogation, the police received important information that helped them arrest their eight alleged accomplices from Kaimur. A case has been registered at Durgawati police station in Kaimur district of Bihar under sections 8(c), 20(B)iiC, 27(a), 25, 35 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further legal action is being taken.

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{{^usCountry}} The ANTF said that the accused arrested in both cases were connected to the same smuggling network. The police recovered 85.59 kg of illegal marijuana, estimated to be worth around ₹50 lakh, 10 Android mobile phones, two four-wheelers and ₹200 in cash from their possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ANTF said that the accused arrested in both cases were connected to the same smuggling network. The police recovered 85.59 kg of illegal marijuana, estimated to be worth around ₹50 lakh, 10 Android mobile phones, two four-wheelers and ₹200 in cash from their possession. {{/usCountry}}

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During interrogation, the arrested accused allegedly revealed that they had been involved in the illegal drug trade for a long time. They used to purchase marijuana at cheap prices from Odisha and Ranchi and sell it to customers in small packets in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, nearby districts and border areas of Bihar.

The accused allegedly shared the money earned from selling marijuana among themselves to meet their personal needs. Inspector Surendra Nath Singh said that on the day of their arrest, the accused were carrying marijuana purchased from Odisha and Ranchi. The contraband had been concealed inside a vehicle that the police seized when they intercepted them. The ANTF inspector said that legal action was being taken against all the accused. The ANTF team involved in the operation included sub-inspector Shami Ashraf Sheikh and head constable Sanjay Singh Rajawat.

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