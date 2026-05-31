Visakhapatnam , Three persons were killed and eight others injured after an SRTC bus rammed into a stationary lorry in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Sunday, a senior police official said. APSRTC bus hits stationary lorry in Gajuwaka; three dead, eight injured

Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police -II Mary Prasanthi said the accident occurred near Srinagar Junction in Gajuwaka when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus travelling from Rajamahendravaram to Parvathipuram crashed into a stationary lorry from behind.

"Three persons-the co-driver and two women passengers-died on the spot when the bus hit the stationary lorry from behind. Eight others, among them the driver and two children, sustained injuries," Prasanthi told PTI.

According to the DCP, the bus had crossed Srinagar Junction when the driver allegedly failed to notice the parked vehicle and collided with it.

The injured were shifted to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, while one person was admitted to a private hospital.

She said the bus driver suffered serious injuries, while the condition of the remaining injured persons was stable and they were out of danger.

Police said the bodies were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination and were later handed over to the relatives.

Following the accident, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav spoke to KGH officials and district authorities and directed them to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

Officials informed the minister that one or two of the injured persons might require surgery. Treatment was continuing, and the condition of the others was stable.

The minister expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and said the government was ready to extend all necessary support to the injured and their families.

YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the accident, conveyed his sympathies to the families of the deceased, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He also urged the government to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

A case has been registered under Sections 105, 106 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

Both the bus and the lorry have been seized, while efforts are underway to apprehend the lorry driver, the DCP added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.