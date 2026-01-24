An Army jawan, Hare Ram Kunwar, who was killed after the vehicle he was travelling in fell into a deep gorge on the Bhaderwah–Chamba interstate road in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated with full state and military honours at the Mahuli Ganga river ghat on Saturday, officials said. Army jawan killed in Doda cremated with full state and military honours

Earlier in the day, his mortal remains reached his native village Nathmalpur in Barhara block. The jawan’s wife, Khushboo Devi, was inconsolable on seeing her husband’s body draped in the tricolour.

The soldiers who accompanied the body paid their last respects to their brave colleague, while the martyred soldier’s 11-year-old son, Priyanshu Kumar, lit the funeral pyre.

Villagers said Kunwar was not just a soldier but the pride of the entire village. They remembered him as a simple-natured, friendly person filled with patriotic spirit.

The fatal accident occurred on the afternoon of January 22 when an Army bulletproof vehicle overturned and plunged into a deep gorge on the Bhaderwah–Chamba interstate road in Doda district. Kunwar died on the spot.

As news of the accident reached the village, a pall of gloom descended and family members anxiously awaited the arrival of the body. Late on Friday night, the martyr’s body was flown to the Danapur Army Headquarters before being taken to his native place for the last rites.