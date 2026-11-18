While seemingly a spiritual gathering, the Ram Katha hosted by Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) national president and Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, at his Benti estate has emerged as a significant power show. The event, featuring Bageshwar Dham head Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has drawn a high-profile congregation from across the political spectrum, fueling speculation amid shifting alignments in Uttar Pradesh.

The convergence of leaders from diverse ideological backgrounds has intensified scrutiny of the political messaging behind the event. (HT)

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Held at the Yogiraj Devaraha Baba Katha Mandapam, the gathering attracted notable figures including yoga guru Baba Ramdev, MPs Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sanjeev Balyan, Nishikant Dubey, and Harivansh Singh, as well as Uttar Pradesh ministers Manoj Pandey and Dinesh Singh, alongside various MLAs and MLCs. The convergence of leaders from diverse ideological backgrounds has intensified scrutiny of the political messaging behind the event.

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The political interest surrounding the event had acquired an additional dimension even before its commencement, with Congress MP from Prayagraj Ujjwal Raman Singh visiting Raghuraj at his Benti estate on Monday evening. Photographs of the two leaders meeting behind closed doors and subsequently walking together on the premises went viral, triggering speculation about the nature of their interaction. Both sides, however, have played down the meeting, describing it as a courtesy visit.

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{{^usCountry}} The timing is significant in the backdrop of the growing friction between Kunda MLA Raghuraj and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, particularly over the latter’s opposition to Bageshwar Dham head Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. Ujjwal Raman Singh’s presence at Kunda MLA’s residence has therefore attracted attention, given that the Congress is an electoral ally of the Samajwadi Party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The timing is significant in the backdrop of the growing friction between Kunda MLA Raghuraj and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, particularly over the latter’s opposition to Bageshwar Dham head Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. Ujjwal Raman Singh’s presence at Kunda MLA’s residence has therefore attracted attention, given that the Congress is an electoral ally of the Samajwadi Party. {{/usCountry}}

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Raghuraj, a politically influential figure in Pratapgarh and the wider Awadh region, has maintained an independent political identity despite his proximity to different political formations over the years.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering at the Yogiraj Devaraha Baba Katha Mandapam on Tuesday, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said that Sanatan Dharma faces a greater threat from internal divisions among Hindus than from Muslims. He called for preserving Hindu unity, declaring that he is willing to face not just abuse, but even bullets or death, to prevent the community from being divided.

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The demand for the liberation of Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura emerged as a prominent political theme at the Shri Ram Katha hosted by Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh in Benti on Tuesday, with BJP leaders and religious figures invoking the Ayodhya movement as a template for the Mathura campaign. Deoghar MP Nishikant Dubey challenged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to demonstrate his devotion to Lord Krishna by joining the campaign, while Dhirendra Krishna Shastri called upon the gathering to mobilise for Mathura, drawing parallels with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.