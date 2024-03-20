Arrested rape accused shot while trying to escape from police custody in Assam

A man accused of kidnapping and rape of a woman received multiple bullet injuries while trying to escape arrest at Assam’s Cachar district, police said. The doctors have confirmed that the injuries are not fatal, and they are providing him adequate treatment. (Representative file photo)

The accused was arrested from Lakhipur area on March 17 along with three other locals for allegedly kidnapping a woman and raping her.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district Numal Mahatta on Wednesday said that the accused and his associates kidnapped the lady on March 16 and within 24 hours, they were arrested.

“They kidnapped the lady at gunpoint and later threw the weapon in a forest area. During investigation, he guided the police to the spot but after reaching, he attacked an official and tried to snatch his gun when the other officials shot him,” Mahatta said.

Also Read: After 21 months, man held for rape at Kherki in Manesar

“We fired on air first and he started running. After several rounds of warning, we shot bullets at the lower part of his body,” officials said.

Police said the injured accused was rushed to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH).

“The doctors have confirmed that the injuries are not fatal, and they are providing him adequate treatment,” police said.

Police have also found the woman and based on her complaint, a case has been registered under several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), officials said.

“We have recorded her statement, and she has given us adequate information. The arrested persons are being interrogated and they’ll be produced before the court soon,” they added.