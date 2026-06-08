Itanagar, Fresh concerns over weather-related hazards have emerged in Arunachal Pradesh, with the authorities in Tawang district stepping up preparedness measures amid fears of a possible Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in the Mago Chu basin. Arunachal’s Tawang on alert over threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood

Incessant rainfall in the past couple of days also left the area near the Inter-State Bus Terminus complex at Lekhi waterlogged, disrupting normal movement.

The Tawang district disaster management department has issued an alert after receiving inputs from the Centre for Earth Science and Himalayan Studies on Sunday, which flagged the possibility of a GLOF triggered by rapid glacier retreat and unstable terrain around the Khangri Glacier, officials said on Monday.

The advisory was shared with the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Border Roads Organisation to ensure preparedness among all stakeholders.

Tawang deputy commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority chairman Namgyal Angmo has urged residents to remain vigilant and closely follow official updates.

Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang advised people residing along the Mago Chu and Tawang Chu river systems, particularly in low-lying areas, to keep emergency supplies ready and stay prepared for any eventuality.

As part of efforts to assess the situation, Thingbu Assistant Commissioner Thutan Wangchu, accompanied by residents of Mago village, conducted an inspection of the Khangri Glacier, locally known as Neh-Goh Gangri, recently.

The assessment found that the glacier, located at an altitude of over 17,000 feet on the western fringe of the Gorichen range, has witnessed noticeable snow and ice loss over the years.

Villagers informed the inspection team that the mountain range, once heavily snow-covered, has undergone significant melting, which they attributed to rising temperatures and changing climatic conditions.

Officials also inspected Neh-Goh Tso, a glacial lake situated at around 15,000 feet below the glacier and identified by CESHS as a potential GLOF source.

Observations indicated that the lake's water level remained well below the moraine dam and that water was flowing normally through its outlet into the Mago Chu.

According to the assessment report, the volume of water flowing out of the lake appeared greater than the inflow from glacial melt, suggesting limited water accumulation and reducing the likelihood of an immediate outburst.

The outlet was also found to rest on a stable rocky bed, making erosion under existing conditions unlikely.

The report further noted that the broad valleys above Merathang, Jethang and Mago could help absorb and dissipate the force of any sudden water surge before it reaches downstream settlements.

However, officials cautioned that geological changes around the lake could quickly alter the risk scenario.

The report recommended a detailed scientific study covering glacier retreat, lake depth, water volume, inflow and outflow patterns, and the stability of the moraine dam to strengthen future hazard assessments.

GLOFs are considered among the most serious climate-related hazards in the Himalayan region. Such events occur when natural barriers holding glacial lakes fail, releasing large volumes of water downstream within a short span.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall triggered extensive waterlogging near the ISBT complex in Lekhi, causing inconvenience to commuters and disrupting vehicular movement in the area.

Residents blamed the recurring flooding on inadequate drainage infrastructure, alleging that rainwater frequently accumulates on roads and adjoining areas during heavy showers.

Locals said the problem has worsened over the years and called for urgent intervention by the authorities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.