Assam: 2 killed in 2 elephant attacks in 24 hours near Numaligarh town

Silchar: Two persons were killed in two incidents of elephant attacks within a span of 24 hours near Assam’s Numaligarh town, forest officials said on Sunday. The back-to-back incidents of human-elephant conflict have created concern among the locals. (Representational image)

The first incident was reported on Saturday where a local resident named Binod Majhi was killed by a herd of wild elephants, while the second incident happened on Sunday morning where a tea garden guard named Debcharan Nuniya died.

Binod Majhi was a farmer and, according to the locals, he was returning home from his agriculture field when he suddenly encountered a herd of elephants.

The forest officials of Golaghat district said that they received the information from locals and a team reached the spot where they found the trampled body of Majhi.

“It was sent to a government hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The body was later handed over to the family members,” officials said.

The second incident happened near the Bokial forest range in Golaghat district. The officials said that Debcharan Nuniya was working as a forest guard, and he was attacked by a wild elephant in the wee hours of Sunday.

Locals said that he was working for a privately-owned tea plantation near the Jackson Grant village of Numaligarh.

“A herd of wild elephants were roaming in that area, and he was trying to stop them entering in residential area when one elephant charged at him and almost trampled him to death on the spot,” an onlooker said.

After the incident, a team of forest officials along with the police reached the spot, and they recovered the body of Debcharan. “He died on the spot and the body was sent for postmortem later,” police said.

The back-to-back incidents of human-elephant conflict have created concern among the locals, and they have asked the forest department and the district administration to take immediate steps to prevent further chances of such conflicts.