Assam: Man held for allegedly beating minor boy, charged with attempt to murder

A businessman in Assam was arrested on Saturday after a video of him allegedly beating a minor boy mercilessly in a public place went viral on social media. The incident took place on Friday evening in the state’s Sonitpur district, police said. (Representative Photo)

The accused identified as Dadul Sarma, a resident of the Dhekiajuli area, is a businessman and the minor boy was working under him, said police.

On Friday evening, the accused tied the boy to a pole in the market area and mercilessly beat him suspecting him to be a thief, police said, adding that upon witnessing, the locals recorded the incident and called the police, following which he was arrested.

Sonitpur district superintendent of police (SP) Susanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday told HT that they have arrested the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Dadul kept hitting the boy in front of the police. According to him, the minor boy stole a mobile phone, however, it was not found with the boy,” a local resident said.

Locals who witnessed the incident recorded a video and posted it on social media which went viral instantly and netizens demanded strict action against the accused person.

Taking cognizance of the video, Assam director general of police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, wrote on X: “Reference child assault at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, the accused (identified as) Dadul Sarma has been arrested and follow up lawful action being taken.”