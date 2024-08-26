Assam: Student from Bangladesh deported over liking ‘anti-India’ social media post

A Bangladeshi student studying in the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Silchar, Assam was sent back to her country on Monday after she allegedly liked an anti-India post on social media, police said. NIT Silchar authorities said that the student herself expressed desire to go back home for a while. (Representative file photo)

Confirming the incident, superintendent of police (SP), Cachar, Numal Mahatta said that the student was taken to the India-Bangladesh international border in Karimganj on Monday morning and she crossed the border under adequate security arrangements.

However, NIT Silchar authorities said that the student herself expressed desire to go back home for a while and she applied for leave on Sunday.

“She desired to return home under proper security, and we informed the authorities about it. She left the institute today,” the registrar of NIT Silchar said.

Also Read:‘We expect Canada to take action against anti-India elements’: MEA

According to SP Mahatta, around 70 students from Bangladesh are studying in various disciplines of Silchar NIT.

“We have asked the authorities of the institute to talk to the Bangladesh High Commission to initiate action against the former student for her anti-India posts,” he said.

The issue was first raised by Subhashish Choudhary, a former student of Assam University Silchar on August 22.

He shared some screenshots of the student’s social media posts following which multiple complaints were lodged in Silchar and other areas of Assam.

On August 24, Mahatta visited the institute, and a probe was begun.

“I reached the institute on Saturday midnight and found that the said student is no longer in our country. We received some input and now our cyber monitoring cell is working on it,” he said.

Director of Silchar NIT, Professor Dilip Kumar Baidya said that he is aware of the issue, and they are taking measures to maintain peace, law and order in the institute so that such instances do not occur further.

“According to government’s policy, students from foreign countries including Bangladesh come here for studies and it is our responsibility to ensure that they stay with the other students peacefully, “ he said.

He ensured support from the institute for the authorities.

“If they find anything punishable or there is a need for investigation, the NIT authorities would co-operate,” he said.