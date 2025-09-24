Assam’s Tezpur University to build Zubeen Garg’s statue on campus

Silchar: Assam’s Tezpur University, a central institute, has announced a series of initiatives to honour the legacy of late singer Zubeen Garg, including the installation of his statue on campus, conferment of a posthumous honorary doctorate, and a scholarship in his name. Zubeen Garg (File Photo)

The announcements were made by the vice chancellor, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh during an interaction with students on September 23, a day after receiving a letter of demands from students.

Several students demanded the installation of a statue and proper honour for the late singer. The authorities organised a meeting on Monday, which was attended by faculty members, university officials, and the representatives of the students, who came up with several proposals.

The university authorities said the place and other details of the statue will be decided in further discussions and the education ministry will be informed about it.

About the proposed honorary doctorate, they said that it would recognise Garg’s immense contribution to Assamese culture and music, while the scholarship under the Department of Cultural Studies would support and nurture young talent in art, culture and music.

On the demand for recognising the students’ representative body, the administration said it accepts the demand to consider renaming the Tezpur University Students’ Council (TUSC) to Tezpur University Students’ Union.

However, it added that since TUSC is a statutory provision under the Tezpur University Act, 1993, a change in nomenclature would require an amendment of the Act in Parliament and the matter will be taken up through the Academic Council and the Board of Management.

A floral tribute was also paid to Garg during the meeting.