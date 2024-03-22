ATS arrests man from Chandauli for smuggling counterfeit notes

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested a man wanted in connection with the supply of counterfeit currency notes, on Friday. The arrested man was wanted by Manda police in a case registered earlier. For representation only (HT File Photo)

ATS officials said one Subhash Mandal of Malda district of West Bengal was arrested by the ATS and a case against him was registered at Manda police station. During questioning, Subhash told the ATS team that he was part of an organised gang involved in the smuggling of counterfeit currency notes from Bangladesh. The fake currency notes were supplied in Uttar Pradesh and other states through local dealers. Subhash Mandal’s accomplice Kanchan Mandal was on the run.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ATS officials said that on Friday, Kanchan Mandal was nabbed from Chandauli district. He was handed over to Manda police for further action and questioning.

Teacher consumes poison at police station

A teacher at Colonelganj Intermediate College consumed poison, accusing a revenue official and a sub inspector of harassment in a dispute over a piece of land. The incident took place on Thursday night at Colonelganj police station.

The teacher has been admitted to SRN Hospital. Meanwhile, police officials said that there is a stay on the property and the teacher consumed poison to create pressure.

Sunil Singh, a resident of Chhota Baghada, is an English teacher at Colonelganj Intermediate College. He is locked in a dispute with his neighbour over a piece of land. On Thursday, Singh was widening his entrance gate when the Kanungo reached the spot, on the complaint of his neighbour and stopped the work. Later, the police outpost in-charge also allegedly issued threats to Sunil Singh.

In the evening, Sunil Singh reached Colonelganj police station but officials refused to listen to him. Sunil Singh then consumed a liquid toilet cleaner he was carrying with him. Police then admitted Sunil to SRN Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police officials said that Sunil’s neighbour has got a stay from the high court and that the allegations of harassment are baseless.

Man held for friend’s murder

The Puramufti police claimed to have cracked the murder of a labourer, on Friday, and arrested a person in this connection. The accused confessed to have killed his friend during a fight in an inebriated state, police said.

SHO of Puramufti police station Ajeet Kumar Singh said that the body of Ashok Kumar, 44, of Ahmadpur, was found on March 10. The postmortem report revealed that he was assaulted with a heavy object on his face and head. Locals revealed that he had gone to a fair with one Shrichand Patel aka Lalli only a day before he was killed.

The police detained Lalli on suspicion. During interrogation, Lalli confessed to having murdered his friend. He told the police that the duo consumed liquor in the night on March 9. Ashok asked Lalli to purchase another bottle of liquor, but he refused.

After an altercation over the issue, Ashok punched Lalli in the nose. In a fit of rage, Lalli picked up a stone lying nearby and assaulted Ashok multiple times on his head and face resulting in his death. The stone used in the murder has been recovered, police said.