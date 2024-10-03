AU executive council meeting: No gratuity if staff found tarnishing varsity’s image

The executive council of the Allahabad University has approved that if there are charges of corruption, sexual harassment, non-attendance to duty or any other action detrimental to the image of the university against a staff member, the person shall not be given the benefit of gratuity upon retirement. The AU campus in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

A meeting of the council, chaired by the vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, was held in the North Hall of the Senate House Complex on Thursday.

The council approved the confirmation of 64 professors in different departments, and approved for an advisory to be issued to teachers and non-teaching members that no inputs be given to the press without the approval of the vice-chancellor. Also, it would be advised that the teachers not write about the university on social media unless approved by the vice-chancellor in view of the advisory to all faculty members and staff.

In this regard a warning shall be issued to professor Vikram Harijan regarding the matter of derogatory statements against deities and gods.

The council approved setting up a three-member committee chaired by the vice-chancellor with Prof Bechan Sharma, dean, faculty of science and Prof SI Rizvi , dean R&D and director IIDS, to look at the seniority list of teachers.

The council approved the appointment of Prof Bharti Das as inquiry officer to look into the show cause given to a woman teacher. Moreover, another show cause notice will be issued to her for remaining absent from duty for over 90 days.

In view of the huge turnaround and demand for admission to the university , the council agreed to the proposal that five seats be given for NRI wards in each course of the university. The admission against these seats will be supernumary for this session and will be merged with the sanctioned seats from next session onwards. This will not apply to research courses.

In case there are more than five applications for a course, the selection would be made on the basis of merit under rules framed by the admission committee.