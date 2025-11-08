Bahraich admn initiates relocation process of Bharthapur residents

The long-awaited dream of the residents of Bharthapur — a remote revenue village nestled deep within the core zone of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) — is finally beginning to take shape. Land being earmarked for the relocation of Bharthapur residents. (HT)

Acting on the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the district administration has initiated the process of relocating 118 families of Bharthapur to the village community land of Gram Sabha Semrahna, under Tehsil Mihipurwa (Motipur), on a war footing.

District magistrate Akshay Tripathi convened a high-level meeting with concerned officials in the collectorate auditorium to review and expedite the relocation process. He issued detailed instructions regarding the transfer of government-allocated relocation funds to beneficiaries’ bank accounts, verification of the identified land in Semrahna, and selection of suitable plots for essential public services such as schools, Anganwadi centres, health sub-centres, and other civic facilities.

Chief development officer Mukesh Chandra informed the officials at the meeting that a proposal for Chief Minister Housing (Mukhymantri Awas) for the displaced beneficiaries has been submitted to the government and is under active consideration.

He added that land surveying work is currently underway in Semrahna, while efforts are being made to secure government approvals at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the DM also conducted an on-site inspection of the survey work being conducted in the Gram Sabha Semrahna for the relocation of villagers.