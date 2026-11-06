Barricades removed on roads leading to Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has removed all barricades at Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Opposition parties, and civil rights groups have repeatedly called for protests over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls but failed to get through, even though the historic protest site has been officially de-notified.

A police officer said all roads at and around Jantar Mantar have been reopened (HT)

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A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said on Thursday that all roads near and at Jantar Mantar have been reopened with all barricades removed.

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The officer cited concerns raised by residents living near Jantar Mantar over the prolonged restrictions, with some moving the courts against the barricading, saying the curbs were causing considerable inconvenience and affecting their day-to-day movement.

During a spot check, HT on Thursday found Kerala House-Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar-Janpath, and Sansad Marg-Ashoka Road routes were open with traffic moving.

This June-July, when the CJP staged a protest against NEET paper leak, the protest site was barricaded from Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Kerala House and Janpath side.

In October, when the CJP and INDIA bloc called for a protest against SIR, the entire Lutyens’ Delhi was barricaded with road blockades at Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road, Jai Singh Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Kerala House, Janpath metro station, and other nearby locations.

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{{^usCountry}} Police continued elaborate security arrangements and deployed personnel to prevent any unauthorised gathering or march towards Jantar Mantar. Police also invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting mass gatherings citing law-and-order concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police continued elaborate security arrangements and deployed personnel to prevent any unauthorised gathering or march towards Jantar Mantar. Police also invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting mass gatherings citing law-and-order concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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On October 11, Jantar Mantar was officially denotified as a designated protest site and three alternative venues – Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi, the CBD Ground in east Delhi, and the Burari Ground in north-west Delhi – were designated as official protest sites.

The de-notification of Jantar Mantar has been challenged by the Opposition parties.