Basant Panchami sees 15L devotees in Ayodhya; security tightened

ByHT Correspondent, Ayodhya
Feb 02, 2025 10:28 PM IST

Officials said that the Basant Panchami festival will continue on Monday, and the regular influx of crowds will continue for bathing in the Saryu River and visiting Hanumangarhi and the Ram temple

‘Mahila Batuks' perform 'Ganga Aarti' at Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj (PTI)
Amid the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the number of pilgrims visiting Ayodhya has surged, and on Basant Panchami, a massive congregation of devotees gathered in the city, with official sources reporting the crowd exceeding 15 lakh. Authorities anticipate a similar influx of devotees until the conclusion of the Mahakumbh.

Officials said that the Basant Panchami festival will continue on Monday, and the regular influx of crowds will continue for bathing in the Saryu River and visiting Hanumangarhi and the Ram temple. The flow of devotees returning from the Prayagraj Kumbh is also ongoing. In light of the increasing number of pilgrims in Ayodhya, the administration has tightened security measures and implemented traffic diversions.

Meanwhile, commissioner Gaurav Dayal and IG Praveen Kumar conducted a thorough inspection of the arrangements at Janmabhoomi Path and the Pilgrim Facilitation Center of the Ram temple.

Commissioner Dayal mentioned that security officials have been instructed to ensure easy and safe access for visitors and to engage with the devotees. Temple sources stated that the sanctum sanctorum has limited capacity. Therefore, the crowd is being regulated and sent in turns. However, the number of queues has been increased to more than seven, and visiting hours have been extended. The time for aarti has also been reduced to facilitate continuous visits, according to temple sources.

“Efforts are being made to ensure the smooth flow of visitors, allowing them to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla and move on,” Dayal said. Temple sources reported that around 3.5 lakh devotees are visiting the temple daily.

