Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat highlighted India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage, saying the country had an invaluable legacy of religion, spirituality and human values to offer to the world. He emphasised that connecting the young generation with India’s traditions, ideals and duties was essential for building a developed and strong nation.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat (HT File Photo) more less

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Addressing a programme at Shukratal on Sunday evening, Bhagwat said scriptures such as the Vedas, Upanishads, Shrimad Bhagwat, Ramayana and Mahabharata were invaluable sources of knowledge that provided direction to human life.

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Describing self-realisation and altruism as the two principal objectives of human life, Bhagwat said individuals should search for the truth within themselves while simultaneously working for the welfare of society and the entire world.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of Shukratal, regarded as the birthplace of the Bhagwat Katha tradition, he said the sacred place was where Maharishi Shukdev, son of Ved Vyas, narrated the Shrimad Bhagwat to King Parikshit and showed him the path to salvation.

He said the Bhagwat was not merely a religious scripture but a philosophy that offered patience, devotion, inner strength and a positive outlook to help people navigate difficult circumstances in life.

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{{^usCountry}} Millions of devotees visit Shukratal every year because of its spiritual significance and connect with India’s religious and cultural traditions through holy dips in the Ganga, prayers and Bhagwat Katha recitations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Millions of devotees visit Shukratal every year because of its spiritual significance and connect with India’s religious and cultural traditions through holy dips in the Ganga, prayers and Bhagwat Katha recitations. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhagwat said preserving and advancing India’s cultural and spiritual heritage required the young generation to remain connected with the country’s ideals, responsibilities and values.

During the programme, Peethadhishwar Swami Omanand recalled the life and contributions of Swami Kalyan Dev Maharaj, describing his penance, sacrifice, service and commitment to the nation as an inspiration for society.

The ‘Swami Kalyan Dev Abhinandan Granth’, a book documenting the life and memories of Swami Kalyan Dev Maharaj and authored by Shukdev Ashram Peethadhishwar Swami Omanand, was released during the programme.

Bhagwat also inaugurated the Shri Ved Vyas Temple at Shukratal during his visit.

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Swami Omanand said Swami Kalyan Dev had dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of society and the nation, and his ideals continued to inspire people. His contribution towards social harmony and reform remained unforgettable, he added.

Emphasising the need to eliminate discrimination and unite people across communities, the programme also highlighted the concept of ‘one temple, one well and one cremation ground’ as a symbol of social unity.