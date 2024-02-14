BHU’s 109th Foundation Day celebrations reverberate with spirit and tradition

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) marked its 109th Foundation Day with resounding fervor and joy on Basant Panchami, the auspicious day of its inception in 1916. The entire campus was adorned in festive attire as members of the BHU community joined in the festivities. BHU has celebrated its 109th foundation day (HT Photo)

The festivities commenced with vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain conducting a puja at the university’s foundation stone. Senior university officials, including registrar Prof Arun Kumar Singh, dean of students Prof Anupam Kumar Nema, institute directors, faculty deans, and officers, participated in the ceremony.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In his address to the BHU community, VC Prof Jain emphasised the importance of nurturing students’ holistic development. He reiterated that BHU’s founding vision prioritised students’ comprehensive growth, urging teachers to ensure their academic, intellectual, and professional advancement. Prof Jain underscored the responsibility of the institution and its educators to guide students onto the right path, advocating for their constructive and positive engagements in activities fostering personal and societal development.

Reflecting on BHU’s founder Madan Mohan Malaviya’s philosophy, Prof Jain stressed the significance of multidisciplinary education, aligning with the objectives of the New Education Policy 2020. “New Education Policy 2020 paves the way for multi-disciplinary education and we must take full advantage of the opportunity to help students grow and excel,” said Prof Jain.

The Foundation Day celebrations featured a magnificent procession showcasing themed tableaux from various institutes, faculties, and schools, centered on the theme “Viksit Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” (Developed India, Best India). Thirty-one tableaux highlighted BHU’s rich heritage, India’s cultural diversity, economic prowess, scientific achievements, environmental conservation, women’s empowerment, and national and global events. Prof Panjab Singh, former VC of BHU, graced the occasion as the chief guest, while the tableaux also paid homage to the life and principles of Madan Mohan Malaviya.