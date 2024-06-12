Bodies of couple found hanging from tree in Prayagraj; suicide suspected

Bodies of a couple, who had fled their homes on June 7, were found hanging from a tree at a deserted spot in Sikandara Tulapur under Baharia police station of trans-Ganga area of the district on Tuesday morning. Police suspect the couple committed suicide. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and further investigations are being carried out in this connection, police said. It is alleged, since the couple belonged to different castes, their kin were against their relationship. (Pic for representation)

As per reports, Bhagirathi, 26, a resident of Ghatampur village under Nawabganj police station was having an affair with 17-year- old Janki Devi of the same village.

Police investigation revealed that around a year back, the duo fled their homes following which Janki’s kin lodged an FIR of abduction against Bhagirathi. However, Bhagirathi again started meeting Janki Devi after being released on bail following which Janki’s kin sent her to their relatives’ home in Dhanpalpur of Baharia area.

On Friday night, Bhagirathi and again Janki fled their homes. Their kin launched a search for them but to no avail. On Tuesday morning, villagers spotted the bodies of a man and a girl hanging from a tree with ropes and called the police. The deceased were later identified as Bhagirathi and Janki Devi. Police also found mobile phones of the couple from the spot.

Police officials said that prima facie it appears that the duo committed suicide as their kin were against their marriage as they belonged to different castes.

SHO of Baharia police station Ranvijay Singh said bodies have been sent for autopsy. The exact reasons behind their deaths could be ascertained only after receiving postmortem report, he added.