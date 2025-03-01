BSF jawan, Bangladeshi smuggler injured in clash in Tripura

AGARTALA: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a Bangladeshi smuggler sustained injuries during a clash at Putia in Sepahijala district of Tripura on Friday evening. Tripura has 856 km of international border with Bangladesh, most of which is covered by barbed wire fence, but a few patches are still unfenced. (Representational image)

BSF stated that the on-duty BSF personnel noticed a group of 20-25 Bangladeshi miscreants intruding the state through Putia for smuggling along with some Indian miscreants on Friday.

As the BSF cautioned them, the miscreants attacked them twice and tried to snatch their weapons leaving one BSF jawan injured. The BSF jawan fired one round of PAG (non-lethal weapon) as self-defence that injured one Bangladeshi smuggler.

Both of them were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

“When cautioned by BSF patrol party, they attacked the party in which one BSF jawan got seriously injured. Subsequently, again the party was attacked and miscreants tried to snatch BSF personnel’s weapons. In order to protect his own life, BSF jawan fired one round of PAG (non lethal) self defence. Resultantly Bangladesh national got injured and he has been evacuated to hospital and is undergoing treatment. Our jawan is also in hospital undergoing treatment,” said a press communique released by BSF.

Earlier this January, a team of on-duty BSF was attacked by a group of Bangladeshi smugglers near India-Bangladesh international border under Magroli in Tripura’s Unakoti district, however, no one was injured from either side in the incident.

Earlier in March last year, a Bangladeshi smuggler was killed and two BSF personnel sustained injuries during a clash in Magroli.

Tripura has 856 km of international border with Bangladesh, most of which is covered by barbed wire fence, but a few patches are still unfenced.