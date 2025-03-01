Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSF jawan, Bangladeshi smuggler injured in clash in Tripura

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Mar 01, 2025 04:49 PM IST

BSF stated that the on-duty BSF personnel noticed a group of 20-25 Bangladeshi miscreants intruding the state through Putia for smuggling along with some Indian miscreants on Friday

AGARTALA: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a Bangladeshi smuggler sustained injuries during a clash at Putia in Sepahijala district of Tripura on Friday evening.

Tripura has 856 km of international border with Bangladesh, most of which is covered by barbed wire fence, but a few patches are still unfenced. (Representational image)
Tripura has 856 km of international border with Bangladesh, most of which is covered by barbed wire fence, but a few patches are still unfenced. (Representational image)

BSF stated that the on-duty BSF personnel noticed a group of 20-25 Bangladeshi miscreants intruding the state through Putia for smuggling along with some Indian miscreants on Friday.

As the BSF cautioned them, the miscreants attacked them twice and tried to snatch their weapons leaving one BSF jawan injured. The BSF jawan fired one round of PAG (non-lethal weapon) as self-defence that injured one Bangladeshi smuggler.

Both of them were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

“When cautioned by BSF patrol party, they attacked the party in which one BSF jawan got seriously injured. Subsequently, again the party was attacked and miscreants tried to snatch BSF personnel’s weapons. In order to protect his own life, BSF jawan fired one round of PAG (non lethal) self defence. Resultantly Bangladesh national got injured and he has been evacuated to hospital and is undergoing treatment. Our jawan is also in hospital undergoing treatment,” said a press communique released by BSF.

Earlier this January, a team of on-duty BSF was attacked by a group of Bangladeshi smugglers near India-Bangladesh international border under Magroli in Tripura’s Unakoti district, however, no one was injured from either side in the incident.

Earlier in March last year, a Bangladeshi smuggler was killed and two BSF personnel sustained injuries during a clash in Magroli.

Tripura has 856 km of international border with Bangladesh, most of which is covered by barbed wire fence, but a few patches are still unfenced.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On