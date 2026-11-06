Udupi , A case has been registered against the Balkudru Math's seer and others over allegations that the ancient idols from the math were put up for sale, police said on Friday.

Case registered against Balkudru Math seer for selling ancient idols

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Balkudru Math is located in Brahmavar taluk in Udupi district.

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The complainant has identified the seer as Sri Vasudeva Sadashivashrama Swamiji, head of the Math.

However, the math has denied the allegations.

According to the complaint lodged by Jagadish Aithal, a disciple of the math, at Basaveshwaranagar Police Station in Bengaluru, six ancient idols, including those of Lord Narasimha, Lord Ganesha and Mahishasuramardini, had gone missing from the math. These idols are stated to be several centuries old.

Aithal has alleged that when disciples questioned math authorities, they were told the old idols had been immersed and replaced with new ones.

He has further claimed that photographs of the idols were later found displayed on a website via social media, purportedly for sale.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the complaint, Bengaluru police registered an FIR and an investigation is on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the complaint, Bengaluru police registered an FIR and an investigation is on. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant has stated that the seer locked the math and went missing after the FIR was registered, and that police are searching for him.

Responding to the allegations, administrative officer Anil Kumar Madhyastha stated that some old and dilapidated idols at the Balkudru Math in Hangarakatte, Brahmavar taluk, had been decided to be immersed in accordance with scriptural procedures under the seer's direction.

He asserted that there was no theft or intention of illegal sale.

Madhyastha said the seer has proceeded with legal processes and has not absconded, that daily worship continues with priests appointed for the purpose, and that all math idols remain safely in the seer's custody.

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He added that the full facts would be placed on record after completion of the legal process and appealed to devotees and the public for cooperation in the interim.

The clarification was issued in the context of the FIR registered against the seer, Madhyastha, and others.

Police in Udupi said investigations are ongoing.

Balkudru Math belongs to the Bhagavata tradition and has a centuries-old legacy.

The math has reportedly seen prolonged disputes between the seer and some disciples.

Tensions are said to have risen in recent months, including over alleged remarks by the Balkudru seer concerning the Sringeri seer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.