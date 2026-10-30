Cash in drums: UP cops tight-lipped about amount, counting continues

More than 24 hours after crores of rupees were unearthed from beneath a house in Baraipur Ramnagar village of Nawabganj on Wednesday night, authorities are yet to determine the source of the cash or how long it had been hidden there.

For representation only (Sourced)

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The recovery of bundles of currency notes from three drums has triggered an extensive investigation involving both the police and the income tax department.

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On Thursday evening, a six-member income tax department team reached the Nawabganj police station with a currency-counting machine to examine the recovered cash. However, neither the police nor tax officials have officially disclosed the total amount seized so far.

Unofficial estimates suggest the amount could run into crores.

The discovery was made after a separate case was registered on October 21.

Abhishek Kumar, a neighbour, had lodged an FIR against Rajesh Yadav and five members of his family in connection with an assault. During the course of that investigation, police reportedly received information that a large quantity of cash was hidden inside the house. Acting on the tip-off, officers conducted the raid that led to the sensational recovery.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the recovery, the property was sealed and security tightened at the site. Rajesh Yadav and his brother, Rakesh Yadav, have been taken into custody and are being questioned about the ownership and source of the money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the recovery, the property was sealed and security tightened at the site. Rajesh Yadav and his brother, Rakesh Yadav, have been taken into custody and are being questioned about the ownership and source of the money. {{/usCountry}}

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According to DCP (Ganganagar) Sonam Kumar, investigators are examining the backgrounds of the accused and looking into any possible criminal history. So far, preliminary questioning has not revealed links to cybercrime or any major criminal network.

The search operation continued for a second day amid suspicions that more cash or valuables could be concealed within the property. Senior police officials are closely monitoring the probe, while the income tax department is examining the recovered currency and related financial aspects.

DCP Sonam Kumar said the investigation remains focused on tracing the origin of the money and determining whether it is linked to any financial irregularities or criminal activities. The exact amount recovered will be officially announced only after the counting process and investigation are completed.

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