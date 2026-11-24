Idukki , The authorities have imposed restrictions in six wards of Chinnakanal grama panchayat in this district ahead of the proposed operation to tranquilise and capture wild elephant Chakkakomban and fit it with a radio collar on November 25.

Chakkakomban to be radio-collared on Nov 25

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Forest Minister Shibu Baby John had said on Sunday that Chakkakomban, which has been frequently straying into human habitations in Chinnakanal, would be fitted with a radio collar and monitored.

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As part of the safety measures, all tourist activities have been banned in Wards 1, 2, 9, 10, 11 and 12 on November 24, 25 and 26, officials said here.

The employment guarantee scheme works, and activities in cardamom plantations in these wards will also remain suspended on November 25 and 26.

The Idukki district administration has also prohibited the flying of private drones in these areas on November 25.

The restrictions were announced in an order issued by Idukki District Collector and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Dr Dinesan Cheruvat, on November 23, following a request from the Divisional Forest Officer, Munnar.

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{{^usCountry}} The operation will be carried out subject to favourable conditions, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The operation will be carried out subject to favourable conditions, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Two trained kumki elephants have been brought to Chinnakanal as part of preparations to tranquilise and radio-collar Chakkakomban.

The kumki elephants, Vikram and Bharat, arrived from Wayanad on Monday morning and have been deployed in the Cementpalam area.

Meanwhile, Rapid Response Team personnel and forest watchers are closely monitoring Chakkakomban, which was last spotted near the Chudukadu area.

The Forest Department has received approval for its capture plan from the Chief Conservator of Forests, High Range Circle, Kottayam.

The Munnar Divisional Forest Officer will lead the operation to capture the elephant, fit it with a radio collar and release it back into the forest. The Devikulam Sub-Collector will coordinate and supervise the arrangements, including law and order.

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The government had also said that its translocation would be considered only if necessary and with the permission of the Kerala High Court.

There have been protests in the 301 Colony in Chinnakanal recently over repeated incidents of the elephant entering residential areas in search of jackfruits, attacking people and damaging property.

Chakkakomban got its name from its frequent visits to houses in search of jackfruits. The same locality had earlier drawn attention when another wild elephant, Arikomban, was relocated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.