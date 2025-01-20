Chhattisgarh: 2 women Maoists killed, 1 CoBRA jawan injured in encounter

Raipur: Two women Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district on Monday, police said, adding that a commando of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite unit of the Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF) sustained superficial bullet injuries in the gunfight. The exchange of fire took place in a forest under Mainpur police station area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-naxal operation. (Representational image)

Gariaband superintendent of police (SP) Nikhil Rakhecha said that the injured jawan was airlifted to Raipur for medication and his condition is said to be stable.

“The exchange of fire took place in a forest under Mainpur police station area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-naxal operation,” Rakhecha said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), CRPF and CoBRA from Chhattisgarh and Special Operation Group (SOG) from Odisha were involved in the operation, he said.

After the intermittent exchange of fire stopped, bodies of two women Naxalites were recovered from the site, he added

The SP said the operation was still underway in the area.

With this encounter, 28 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in the state so far this year.

On January 16, twelve Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the state’s Bijapur district. Later, Maoists in a statement admitted that 18 cadres were killed in the January 16 gunfight.

Last year, 219 Naxalites were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in the state.