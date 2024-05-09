Chhattisgarh: Couple, 2-year-old daughter found dead in Korba; probe on

A couple and their two-year-old daughter were found dead in Kukricholi village of Korba district in Chhattisgarh, with the police saying that the bodies were found with injuries inflicted by sharp weapons. Representational image.

The police yet to yet ascertain whether it’s a case of murder, or one of family members killed other two and then killed self. The deceased were identified as Jairam Rajak (28), his wife Sujata (25).

“At around 10am, the villagers broke open the door and saw the bodies. As of now we haven’t reached any conclusion, The investigation is on,” Korba superintendent of police Siddharth Tiwari said.

A police team and forensic personnel were sent to the spot.

“The child and woman were lying on the bed, and it seems that they were strangulated... The man was found dead on the floor and had injuries on his hand inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon,” the SP said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered.