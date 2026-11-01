Raipur, The Indian Air Force's Sarang Helicopter Display Team on Sunday enthralled spectators with spectacular manoeuvres and tricolour formations during a full-dress rehearsal ahead of Chhattisgarh's foundation day celebrations in Nava Raipur.

Chhattisgarh foundation day: IAF’s Sarang team enthralls spectators with aerobatic display

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Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the event at Sendh Lake, where IAF's Akash Ganga Skydiving Team, Garud Commandos and Sarang team showcased their skills, precision and coordination.

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The state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000. The state's Rajyotsav celebrations started on Sunday and will culminate on November 3. The main IAF show will be held on November 2.

The full-dress rehearsal began with members of the Akash Ganga team jumping from an aircraft and performing controlled parachute descents before landing at a designated spot near the lake, drawing loud applause from spectators.

The Garud Commandos demonstrated a slithering manoeuvre from an Mi-17 helicopter before carrying out a simulated rescue and combat operation.

The highlight of the event was the performance by the Sarang team, whose five helicopters executed a series of intricate formations and daring manoeuvres in the skies over Nava Raipur.

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{{^usCountry}} Led by Group Captain Abhijit Kumar, the pilots demonstrated exceptional control and coordination during close-proximity manoeuvres, including a crossover formation in which the helicopters passed each other at close range. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Led by Group Captain Abhijit Kumar, the pilots demonstrated exceptional control and coordination during close-proximity manoeuvres, including a crossover formation in which the helicopters passed each other at close range. {{/usCountry}}

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The performance culminated in a tricolour formation as 'Vande Mataram' played.

During the display, Kumar also greeted the people of Chhattisgarh from the helicopter cockpit with the popular slogan 'Chhattisgarhiya Sable Badiya', drawing an enthusiastic response from the gathering.

Appreciating the Air Force personnel, Sai said the team's participation in the Foundation Day celebrations was a matter of pride for the state.

The display was not merely an exhibition of aerial manoeuvres but also a reflection of the Indian Air Force's rigorous training, professional excellence, discipline and spirit of service, he said.

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The chief minister said the pilots' ability to perform complex manoeuvres with precision and coordination demonstrated the importance of dedication, teamwork and mutual trust in achieving challenging goals.

Sai also extended his greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh and expressed hope that the state would continue to make progress and achieve new heights of development and prosperity.

The Sarang team, regarded as the world's only aerobatic display team featuring five helicopters, has showcased its flying skills at international events in several countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Mauritius, Russia and Egypt.

The team is known for its precision flying, intricate formations and synchronised manoeuvres, reflecting the Indian Air Force's operational proficiency and high standards of training.

The main aerial display will be held at Sendh Lake on Monday as part of the state's annual Rajyotsav celebrations, offering residents another opportunity to witness the performances of the Sarang team, Akash Ganga skydivers and Garud Commandos, said officials.

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State ministers Dayaldas Baghel and Guru Khushwant Saheb, MLA Dharamlal Kaushik, CM's wife Kaushalya Sai, public representatives, senior officials and a large number of spectators attended Sunday's rehearsal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.