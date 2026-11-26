Raipur, A Ramnami eco-tourism project has been launched in a village in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district to provide visitors the opportunity to experience the traditions and lifestyle of the distinctive community, officials said on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh launches Ramnami eco-tourism in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh more less

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The Ramnami community is known for inscribing the name of Lord Ram on their bodies as an expression of faith and identity, and wearing clothes bearing the name and practising unique traditions of devotional singing, an official statement said.

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The project was inaugurated on November 24 at Chandlidih village in Bilaigarh development block as part of the district administration's efforts to develop sites of natural, historical, religious and cultural significance as tourist destinations, it added.

The initiative aims to bring together nature, faith, culture and adventure tourism and is expected to promote Chhattisgarh as a tourist destination while creating livelihood opportunities for local residents, the statement said.

Two Russian tourists visited Chandlidih on the first day of the project's launch and experienced its natural beauty and cultural environment, raising hopes of the destination attracting international visitors, it said.

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{{^usCountry}} "The eco-tourism site will offer several activities, including picnics, boating, bamboo raft rides, kayaking, night camping and trekking to Satkhanda hill. A major attraction is the rich cultural heritage of the Ramnami community, whose members are known for their devotion to Lord Ram, distinctive religious practices, simple lifestyle and folk traditions," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The eco-tourism site will offer several activities, including picnics, boating, bamboo raft rides, kayaking, night camping and trekking to Satkhanda hill. A major attraction is the rich cultural heritage of the Ramnami community, whose members are known for their devotion to Lord Ram, distinctive religious practices, simple lifestyle and folk traditions," it said. {{/usCountry}}

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The initiative will provide domestic and international tourists an opportunity to learn about the community's faith, religious beliefs, lifestyle and cultural practices, thereby helping its heritage gain wider national and international recognition, it said.

The district administration also aims to strengthen the local economy through tourism-related employment and self-employment opportunities for youths, women and villagers, it said.

The project is based on community participation and aims to promote sustainable tourism while ensuring the conservation of natural resources and preservation of cultural heritage, the statement added.

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