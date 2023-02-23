Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh: Newly-married couple found dead before wedding reception

Chhattisgarh: Newly-married couple found dead before wedding reception

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2023 08:23 AM IST

A newly-married couple was found dead with stab injuries on their bodies just before their wedding reception in Raipur, the police said on Wednesday while they suspect the man was under the influence of intoxicants due to which he stabbed his wife to death before killing himself

A newly-married couple was found dead with stab injuries on their bodies just before their wedding reception in Raipur, the police said on Wednesday while they suspect the man was under the influence of intoxicants due to which he stabbed his wife to death before killing himself.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The incident took place in Brijnagar under Tikrapara police station limits late on Tuesday evening, an official confirmed.

Police said Aslam (24) and Kahkasha Bano (22) got married on Sunday and their wedding reception was scheduled to be held on Tuesday night.

“The duo was getting ready for the function in their room when the man’s mother heard screams of the bride. She rushed towards the room but found it locked from inside. The family members saw through a window and found them lying unconscious in a pool of blood,” said Abhishek Maheswari, additional Superintendent of Police, Raipur.

Also Read:Head constable killed by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police

The police have sent the body for postmortem and a probe is on.

“We have found some drugs which the man started consuming just before the wedding due to which we suspect that he lost his senses and killed his wife. He then killed himself with a knife,” the police official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out