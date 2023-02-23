Chhattisgarh: Newly-married couple found dead before wedding reception

A newly-married couple was found dead with stab injuries on their bodies just before their wedding reception in Raipur, the police said on Wednesday while they suspect the man was under the influence of intoxicants due to which he stabbed his wife to death before killing himself. Representational image.

The incident took place in Brijnagar under Tikrapara police station limits late on Tuesday evening, an official confirmed.

Police said Aslam (24) and Kahkasha Bano (22) got married on Sunday and their wedding reception was scheduled to be held on Tuesday night.

“The duo was getting ready for the function in their room when the man’s mother heard screams of the bride. She rushed towards the room but found it locked from inside. The family members saw through a window and found them lying unconscious in a pool of blood,” said Abhishek Maheswari, additional Superintendent of Police, Raipur.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and a probe is on.

“We have found some drugs which the man started consuming just before the wedding due to which we suspect that he lost his senses and killed his wife. He then killed himself with a knife,” the police official added.